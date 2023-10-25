Destination: Tyson Events Center

3.6 miles. Not a huge distance to many; but for the Briar Cliff Women’s Basketball team 3.6 miles away from the Newman Flanagan Center is the destination, the goal, the necessity. Every March the final sixteen teams standing in NAIA Women’s Basketball make their way to the Tyson Events Center in Downtown Sioux City to play for the ultimate prize. A huge red banner, a ring, a National Championship.

After reaching the round of sixteen last season, second year head coach Brian Ortmeyer and the Chargers are not content with just making the final site of the tournament. With returning NAIA Second Team All American Konnor Sudmann, all everything guard Payton Slaughter, and the GPAC’s Co Defensive Player of the year Kennedy Benne coach Ortmeyer isn’t shying away from high hopes.

Entering her fifth and final season for the Chargers Payton Slaughter will once again be the floor general after averaging 10.8 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and having handed out over three assists per outing. The decision to play this season was easy for Slaughter acknowledging her “love for the game” but it’s her teammates that brought her back. Players like Sudmann, and Kennedy Benne, who still amaze Slaughter at times.

While Kennedy Benne was the third leading scorer with 11.9 points per game, it’s her defense that is in a league of its own. Benne was the conference co-defensive player of the year after recording 82 steals last season while often being matched with the opposing teams leading scorer. With many of the team’s goals focused on the defensive side of the ball Benne is ready to get to work.

The Chargers open the season with four road games before the home opener on November 18 against College of St. Mary. Newcomers Mallie McNair, a Nebraska Kearney transfer, Grace Flanagan, who had stops at DMACC and Quincy University, as well as Cherokee native Kenna Mongan as amongst the first year Chargers expected to make an immediate impact.

The season begins on November 3rd for Briar Cliff in McPherson, Kansas against Manhattan Christian College.