THE IOWA TURKEY FEDERATION SAYS THE RECENT BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS WILL NOT AFFECT BUYING A TURKEY FOR THANKSGIVING.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE RECENTLY RECORDED BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS IN BUENA VISTA, POCAHONTAS, AND GUTHRIE COUNTIES.

MORGAN POTHOVEN OF THE IOWA TURKEY FEDERATION SAYS THE RECENT BIRD DEATHS SHOULD NOT INTERFERE WITH GETTING A TURKEY BEFORE THE HOLIDAY.

POTHOVEN ADVISES TO LOOK AT THE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOR CONCERNS IF YOUR BIRD IS SICK.