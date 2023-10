WELLS CELEBRATES 110TH ANNIVERSARY

WELLS ENTERPRISES OF LE MARS, THE MAKER OF BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM, CELBRATED ITS 110TH BIRTHDAY TUESDAY BY MAKING A NUMBER OF CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS TO LOCAL AND NATIONAL NON PROFITS, INCLUDING TWO IN SIOUXLAND.

ADAM BAUMGARTNER, VICE PRESIDENT OF INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS AT WELLS, SAYS THESE LATEST DONATIONS REINFORCE THEIR COMMITMENT TO THEIR COMMUNITIES:

WELLS ALSO MADE A CONTRIBUTION TO THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES, THAT FRED WELLS SERVED AS A BOARD MEMBER WITH.

BAUMGARTNER SAYS THE SIOUXLAND AREA HAS BEEN VERY SPECIAL TO THE COMPANY:

WELLS PARENT COMPANY IS NOW THE EUROPEAN CANDY MAKER FERRERO.