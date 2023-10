RED RIBBON WEEK ACTIVITES TO TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY

RED RIBBON WEEK IS UNDERWAY IN SIOUXLAND AND ACROSS THE NATION.

RED RIBBON WEEK BEGAN FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF DEA SPECIAL AGENT ENRIQUE “KIKI” CAMARENA, WHO WAS KIDNAPPED, TORTURED AND MURDERED IN 1985 BY DRUG TRAFFICKERS HE WAS INVESTIGATING IN MEXICO.

AFTER HIS DEATH, PEOPLE BEGAN WEARING RED RIBBONS TO HONOR HIS SACRIFICE.

TODAY, MILLIONS OF PEOPLE CELEBRATE RED RIBBON WEEK BY WEARING RED RIBBONS, PARTICIPATING IN COMMUNITY ANTI-DRUG EVENTS AND PLEDGING TO LIVE DRUG-FREE LIVES.

PAT HOELKER, SPOKESPERSON OF THE SIOUX CITY ELKS CLUB, SAYS THEY HAND OUT A VARIETY OF RED RIBBONS AND ANTI DRUG INFORMATION TO LOCAL STUDENTS EACH YEAR:

REDRIBBON1 OC………..INFORMATION CARDS. :29

HOELKER SAYS THIS SATURDAY IS ALSO DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IN SIOUX CITY.

REDRIBBON2 OC……..PIERCE STREET. :18

MAYOR BOB SCOTT READ A PROCLAMATION AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL FOR RED RIBBON WEEK IN SIOUX CITY.