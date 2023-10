PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS ACTIVITIES

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM IS HOSTING FREE FAMILY ACTIVITIES CELEBRATING DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS OR DAY OF THE DEAD THIS WEEK.

SPOKESPERSON THERESA WEAVER SAYS THE ACTIVITIES WILL BE HELD IN BOTH ENGLISH AND SPANISH.

MUSEUM VISITORS AND LOCAL SCHOOLS WERE INVITED TO MAKE SKULLS OUT OF TISSUE PAPER FOR THE ALTAR EXHIBITION.

WEAVER SAYS THE DAY OF THE DEAD ALTARS ARE CREATED TO HONOR AND WELCOME DECEASED LOVED ONES AND WILL BE ON DISPLAY NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 4TH:

THERE ARE OTHER SPECIAL ACTIVITIES PLANNED THIS WEEK, INCLUDING A DAY OF THE DEAD FASHION SHOW WITH MUSICAL PERFORMANCES ON THURSDAY FROM 6PM UNTIL 8PM AT THE MUSEUM.

WEAVER SAYS A SPECIAL EVENT IS ALSO PLANNED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON FROM 1PM UNTIL 4PM:

THE PUBLIC MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.