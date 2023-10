IOWA’S PHEASANT & QUAIL HUNTING SEASON BEGINS SATURDAY

IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON BEGINS THIS SATURDAY AND RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 10TH.

SHOOTING HOURS ARE FROM 8 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. DAILY.

THE DAILY BAG LIMIT IS THREE ROOSTERS, WITH A POSSESSION LIMIT OF 12.

IOWA’S PHEASANT POPULATION IS UP AS THE ANNUAL AUGUST ROADSIDE SURVEY FOUND IOWA’S STATEWIDE PHEASANT POPULATION TO BE NEARLY 23 BIRDS PER ROUTE; A 15 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2022.

THE BIGGEST INCREASES WERE IN WESTERN IOWA AND THE NORTHEAST.

IOWA HUNTERS CAN EXPECT TO HARVEST 300,000 TO 400,000 ROOSTERS THIS YEAR.

HUNTERS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR AT LEAST ONE ARTICLE OF EXTERNAL CLOTHING WITH AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF ITS SURFACE AREA SOLID BLAZE ORANGE.

THAT MAY BE A HAT, CAP, VEST, COAT, JACKET, SWEATSHIRT, SHIRT OR COVERALLS.

IOWA’S QUAIL SEASON ALSO BEGINS SATURDAY, AND RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 31ST.

SHOOTING HOURS ARE ALSO FROM 8 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. DAILY. WITH A DAILY BAG LIMIT OF EIGHT QUAIL OF EITHER SEX, WITH A POSSESSION LIMIT OF 16.