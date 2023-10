FOUR YEAR OLD DIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA CRASH

A FOUR YEAR OLD BOY DIED MONDAY AFTERNOON IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH NORTH OF LENNOX, SOUTH DAKOTA.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER, A 14 YEAR OLD BOY WAS DRIVING A 2013 GMC YUKON WEST ON 274TH STREET, WHICH IS A GRAVEL ROAD.

THE YUKON LEFT THE ROAD FOR AN UNKNOWN REASON, ENTERED A DITCH AND CAME TO REST ON ITS ROOF.

THE 14 YEAR OLD, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT, SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

THE 4 YEAR OLD BOY, WHO WAS NOT BUCKLED UP, DIED IN THE CRASH.

A 10 YEAR OLD FEMALE PASSENGER, WHO WAS WEARING A SEATBELT, SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

A SIX YEAR OLD FEMALE PASSENGER SUSTAINED SERIOUS NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING.