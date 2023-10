THE F.B.I. HAS CONFIRMED IT IS SEARCHING AN AREA OF LAND IN MONONA COUNTY NEAR WHITING AND THE MISSOURI RIVER.

THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY STARTED MONDAY AND AN F.B.I. SPOKESPERSON FROM THE BUREAU’S OMAHA OFFICE TELLS KSCJ NEWS THAT IT IS A COURT AUTHORIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY.

THE SPOKESPERSON DECLINED TO GIVE THE REASON FOR THE SEARCH OR WHO OWNS THE PROPERTY.

SEVERAL BLACK COLORED VEHICLES WERE SEEN PARKED ON THE PROPERTY.

Photo courtesy KCAU-TV