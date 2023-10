CITY RULES FOR GRASS & LEAF DISPOSAL

THE COLDER WEATHER MEANS LEAVES ARE FALLING AND RESIDENTS ARE MOWING THEM UP WITH THEIR LAWN AS FALL HAS ARRIVED.

THE CITY REMINDS RESIDENTS TO NOT DISPOSE OF GRASS CLIPPINGS AND LEAVES IN STREETS, DETENTION BASINS, CREEKS, DITCHES, OR DRAINAGE WAYS.

CITY STREET SWEEPERS AREN’T DESIGNED TO COLLECT OR REMOVE GRASS CLIPPINGS AND LEAVES FROM THE STREETS.

PUTTING YOUR YARD WASTE IN THE STREET CAN RESULT IN BLOCKED STORM SEWERS.

IT IS ALSO A VIOLATION OF CITY CODE TO THROW ANY GRASS, WEEDS AND LEAVES INTO THE GUTTERS IN THE STREETS OR IN ALLEYS.

YOU ARE ASKED TO PLACE YARD WASTE IN YOUR RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CONTAINERS, IN BAGS IF POSSIBLE.

RESIDENTS MAY ALSO PURCHASE AND SET OUT SEPARATE PAPER YARD WASTE BAGS.

A SOLID WASTE STICKER FROM THE CITY MUST BE ATTACHED TO EACH BAG .

STICKERS ARE AVAILABLE FOR $1.50 AT CITY HALL, HY-VEE, FAREWAY, WALMART, AND THE HAMILTON BOMGAARS.

GRASS CLIPPINGS AND LEAVES ARE ALSO ACCEPTED AT THE CITIZENS CONVENIENCE CENTER FOR FREE FROM

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.

THERE IS A FEE CHARGED TO COMMERCIAL LAWN CARE BUSINESSES FOR DISPOSAL OF LEAVES AND GRASS.