SPIRIT LAKE HERO RECOVERING FROM HUNTING ACCIDENT

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SPIRIT LAKE MAN WHO WAS SHOT SATURDAY MORNING WHILE HUNTING IN DICKINSON COUNTY.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS 18-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH SALMON WAS INJURED WHILE WATERFOWL HUNTING ALONG THE SHORE OF A SLOUGH AT THE SPRING RUN WILDLIFE AREA.

SALMON WAS HUNTING WITH FRIENDS WHEN HE WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD.

HE WAS AIRLIFTED TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL WHERE HE REMAINS HOSPITALIZED.

SALMON ATTENDS OKOBOJI HIGH SCHOOL, WHICH HAS ESTABLISHED A GO-FUND-ME PAGE FOR HIM.

HE IS CONSIDERED A LOCAL HERO AFTER HE AND SEVERAL OTHERS SAVED A MAN WHOSE VEHICLE FELL THROUGH THE ICE ON EAST LAKE OKOBOJI LAST FEBRUARY.

OKOBOJI HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR NICK MULDER IS ALSO THE SCHOOL’S FOOTBALL COACH.

. MULDER SAYS SALMON IS AN OUTSTANDING YOUNG MAN.

BESIDES THE GO FUND ME PAGE, THERE ARE TWO LOCAL FUNDRAISING EFFORTS CREATED TO SUPPORT SALMON AND HIS FAMILY.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE D-N-R’S LAW ENFORCEMENT BUREAU.

Photo from Go Fund Me page