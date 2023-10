ONE INJURED IN DICKINSON COUNTY HUNTING ACCIDENT

IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES IS INVESTIGATING A HUNTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED SATURDAY MORNING IN DICKINSON COUNTY.

THE DICKINSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVED A REPORT OF A HUNTING INCIDENT AT THE SPRING RUN WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA NEAR LOWER GAR LAKE AROUND 8:15 A.M.

THE VICTIM HAD SUFFERED A GUNSHOT INJURY WHILE WATERFOWL HUNTING WITH FRIENDS.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS AIRLIFTED TO AVERA MEDICAL CENTER IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA.

NO CONDITION REPORT IS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE D-N-R AND THE IOWA STATE PATROL.

.