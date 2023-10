FLOOD PUSHES FOR G-O-P UNITY TO ELECT HOUSE SPEAKER

U.S. HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE PUSHING A “UNITY PLEDGE” TO HELP GUARANTEE THE ELECTION OF A NEW SPEAKER THIS WEEK.

THE TWO-PARAGRAPH PLEDGE IS BEING SPEARHEADED BY CONGRESSMAN MIKE FLOOD OF NEBRASKA, AND CALLS FOR REPUBLICANS TO VOTE “YEA” FOR WHOEVER THE PARTY BACKS IN THE NEXT SPEAKER ELECTION ON TUESDAY.

“POLITICO” SAYS A MAJORITY OF THE SPEAKER CANDIDATES HAVE SIGNED THE PLEDGE.

THE AIM OF THE PLEDGE IS TO AVOID THE PARTY DIVISION THAT KEPT CONGRESSMEN JIM JORDAN AND STEVE SCALISE FROM BECOMING HOUSE SPEAKER.