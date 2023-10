UNG REPEATS COUNTY POSITION AGAINST EMINENT DOMAIN FOR CARBON PIPELINES

IN OUR AREA, NAVIGATOR’S PIPELINE WAS TO EXTEND FROM NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TO SOUTH OF SIOUX CITY, THEN THROUGH SOUTHEAST PLYMOUTH COUNTY, OVER TO NORTHWEST CHEROKEE COUNTY AND TO A JUNCTION AT HARTLEY IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

SOME WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE OPPOSED TO THE NAVIGATOR PIPELINE RUNNING THROUGH THEIR LAND.

MATTHEW UNG, CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, COMMENTED ON NAVIGATOR’S DECISION FRIDAY TO END THEIR PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINE PROJECT:

UNGNAV1 OC………IMPROPERLY. :12

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE PROJECT HAS ALSO BEEN OPPOSED BY SEVERAL WOODBURY COUNTY LANDOWNERS, WHO OBJECT TO THE POSSIBILITY OF EMINENT DOMAIN BEING USED TO SEIZE PART OF THEIR LAND FOR THAT PIPELINE.

UNG UNDERSTANDS THEIR CONCERNS:

UNGNAV2 OC………THAT RESOLUTION. :28

EARLIER THIS YEAR THE WOODBURY SUPERVISORS PASSED A RESOLUTION SUPPORTING LOCAL LANDOWNERS IN THEIR OPPOSITION TO THE PIPELINE PROJECTS.