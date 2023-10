RADAR SYSTEM MAY ELIMINATE WIND TURBINE NIGHT LIGHTS

RESIDENTS OF FOUR IOWA COUNTIES MAY NOTICE THERE ARE NO RED LIGHTS NOW BLINKING IN THEIR NIGHT SKY.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SPOKESMAN GEOFF GREENWOOD SAYS THE COMPANY IS TESTING A NEW RADAR SYSTEM WHERE THE LIGHTS ON SOME 200 WIND TURBINES IN ADAIR, AUDUBON, CASS AND GUTHRIE COUNTIES ARE ONLY ON WHEN NEEDED.

RED1 OC…..NIGHTTIME LIGHTING” :19

GREENWOOD SAYS COMMERCIAL JETS THAT REGULARLY FLY OVER IOWA AT HIGH ALTITUDES WOULD NOT SET OFF THE SYSTEM.

THE WARNING LIGHTS HAVE BEEN ON TOP OF WIND TURBINES SINCE THE COMPANY STARTED PUTTING THEM UP.

RED2 OC…..FLASHING LIGHTS” :16

HE SAYS THEY JUST RECENTLY STARTED TESTING THE SYSTEM IN THE FOUR COUNTIES AND EXPECT FROM HERE ON OUT THE LIGHTS SHOULD BE OFF MOST OF THE TIME DURING NIGHTTIME HOURS.”

GREENWOOD SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR INPUT ON THE CHANGE FROM RESIDENTS AND PILOTS.

RED3 OC…..TURNS OUT” :20

HE SAYS THEY WILL RUNS TESTS THROUGHOUT THE NEXT YEAR TO SEE HOW WEATHER AND THINGS LIKE ICE MAY IMPACT IT, AND JUST MAKES SURE THAT IT WORKS AS ADVERTISED,