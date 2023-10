PLANS UNDERWAY FOR ANNUAL LIGHTED HOLIDAY PARADE

DOWNTOWN PARTNERS HAS ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR THIS YEAR’S HOLIDAY EVENTS.

SPOKESPERSON BECKY BARNES SAYS TO MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH FOR THE ANNUAL DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE. PRESENTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 231:

HOLIDAY5 OC……LIGHTING OUR TREE. :14

BARNES SAYS ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SIGN UP TO TAKE PART IN THE PARADE CAN REGISTER NOW:

HOLIDAY6 OC………..NOVEMBER 14TH. :12

YOU HAVE THE CHANCE TO WIN CASH PRIZES FOR THE TOP THREE ENTRIES IN COMMERCIAL AND

NON-COMMERCIAL CATEGORIES IN THE PARADE.

FIRST PLACE WILL WIN $150-DOLLARS, 2ND PLACE $100, AND 3RD PLACE GETS $50.

Photo by Downtown Partners