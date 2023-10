NAVIGATOR CO2 PIPELINE PROJECT CANCELLED

DEVELOPERS OF THE HEARTLAND GREENWAY CARBON PIPELINE HAVE CANCELLED THE PROJECT.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

IN OUR AREA, NAVIGATOR’S PIPELINE WAS TO EXTEND FROM NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TO SOUTH OF SIOUX CITY, THEN THROUGH SOUTHEAST PLYMOUTH COUNTY, OVER TO NORTHWEST CHEROKEE COUNTY AND TO A JUNCTION AT HARTLEY IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT REACTING TO THE ANNONCEMENT BY HEARTLAND GREENWAY TO CANCEL THEIR PROPOSED NAVIGATOR C-O-2 CARBON PIPELINE PROJECT.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS SAYS THEY WELCOME AND ARE WELL POSITIONED TO ADD ADDITIONAL PLANTS AND COMMUNITIES TO THEIR PROJECT FOOTPRINT.

A BLOOMBERG REPORT SAYS SUMMIT IS DELAYING THEIR PROJECT FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS.

SUMMIT SAYS THEY REMAIN AS COMMITTED TO THEIR PROJECT AS THE DAY THEY ANNOUNCED IT.

SUMMIT SAYS IT HAS REACHED VOLUNTARY AGREEMENTS ALONG NEARLY 75% OF THEIR PROPOSED ROUTE.