FREEDOM PARK DEDICATES KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL

A CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RIBBON CUTTING MARKED THE DEDICATION AND UNVEILING OF A NEW MONUMENT AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A REPLICA OF THE KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON D.C. HAS BEEN COMPLETED AT THE PARK JUST WEST OF THE ORIGINAL PARKING LOT AT THE CORNER OF VETERANS DRIVE AND FOUNDRY ROAD IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE MEMORIAL CONSISTS OF 19 KOREAN WAR SOLDIERS WHICH ARE LIFE-SIZE, TWO-DIMENSIONAL AND MADE OF STAINLESS STEEL FRONTS WITH LASER CUTS, BUFFING AND POLISHING.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE IDEA STARTED IN 2018 WITH THE LEADERSHIP DAKOTA COUNTY GROUP.

THEY EVENTUALLY RECRUITED PORT NEAL WELDING TO CREATE THE SOLDIERS:

THE SOLDIER’S SCULPTURES ARE IN A PLATOON FORMATION, MARCHING AS IF IN THE RICE PADDIES OF KOREA.

THE KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL IS EVEN MORE STRIKING AND MOVING AT NIGHT AS IT IS ILLUMINATED, LIGHTING UP EACH SOLDIER.

THE WAR THAT HAS BEEN CALLED “THE FORGOTTTEN WAR” WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.