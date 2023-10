BIRD FLU REPORTED IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA COUNTY IN NORTHWEST IOWA EFFECTIVE NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 19TH.

IT’S BECAUSE THE USDA HAS CONFIRMED A POSITIVE CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK THERE.

IT’S THE FIRST CONFIRMED BIRD FLU IN IOWA SINCE MID-MARCH WHEN A CASE WAS CONFIRMED IN CHICKASAW COUNTY.

THE PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES FROM IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND OTHER AGENCIES TO ASSIST WITH RAPID DETECTION AND MONITORING, CONTAINMENT, DISPOSAL, AND DISINFECTION.

THE PROCLAMATION ALSO WAIVES REGULATORY PROVISIONS RELATED TO COMMERCIAL VEHICLES RESPONDING TO AFFECTED SITES.

THE RECENT H-P-A-I DETECTIONS DO NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN, AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF BIRD FLU IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.