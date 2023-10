AUTHORITIES RECOVER BODY FROM NORFOLK CHIMNEY

NORFOLK POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A CHIMNEY IN THAT CITY AROUND 6:15 THURSDAY EVENING.

POLICE RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A POSSIBLE HUMAN BODY LODGED IN A CHIMNEY AT 1414 SOUTH 3RD STREET.

NORFOLK POLICE AND FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE SCENE AND EXTRICATED THE BODY FROM THE CHIMNEY.

AN AUTOPSY WILL BE SCHEDULED FOR THE POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION OF THE VICTIM.

THE INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES THAT THIS IS THE RESULT OF AN ACCIDENTAL INCIDENT, BUT POLICE SAY THEY ARE REVIEWING ALL POSSIBILITIES.

