VIRGINIA MURDER SUSPECT CAPTURED IN VERMILLION

A MAN WANTED FOR A DOUBLE MURDER IN VIRGINIA IS IN CUSTODY IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD EDWARD DENOYAR WAS ARRESTED WEDNESDAY MORNING AT A HOME IN VERMILLION.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HE ALLEGEDLY SHOT AND KILLED TWO PEOPLE AND HURT ANOTHER IN ROANOKE A MONTH AGO.

THE U.S. MARSHALS SERVICE SAYS IT OFFERED A THREE-THOUSAND-DOLLAR REWARD LEADING TO HIS ARREST AFTER THE MAN WENT ON THE RUN.

DENOYER IS BEING HELD IN THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL, AWAITING HIS INITIAL COURT APPEARANCE AND EXTRADITION BACK TO VIRGINIA.