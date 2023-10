SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY RECEIVES NATIONAL HONOR

THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY HAS RECEIVED NATIONAL RECOGNITION FROM THE BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY.

SPOKESPERSON KELLY ERIE SAYS THEY WERE AWARDED FOR ACHIEVING A SAVE RATE OF OVER 90% FOR 2022.

THE HUMANE SOCIETY HAS EXCEEDED THE 90% SAVE RATE EVERY YEAR SINCE 2014.

THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY OFFERS A VARIETY OF SERVICES TO HELP PET OWNERS:

A PLAQUE WAS PRESENTED TO THE SHELTER FOR THEIR EFFORTS.

ERIE SAYS OCTOBER IS ADOPT A DOG MONTH, AND THERE ARE SOME DOGS AND CATS WAITING FOR A NEW HOME.