REYNOLDS SHOWS IOWA SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

GOVERNOR. KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A PROCLAMATION DECLARING THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 22ND THROUGH OCTOBER 29TH, BLUE RIBBON WEEK AND CALLS UPON IOWANS TO OBSERVE THIS MOMENT OF SOLIDARITY BY WEARING BLUE RIBBONS IN SUPPORT OF ISRAEL.

THE PROCLAMATION READS IN PART THAT IOWA STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE ISRAELI PEOPLE AND JEWISH COMMUNITIES EVERYWHERE AND REAFFIRMS ITS UNWAVERING COMMITMENT TO ISRAEL’S SOVEREIGNTY AND SECURITY.

REYNOLDS MET WITH ISRAELI PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG AND PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU BACK IN JUNE TO DISCUSS STRENGTHENING OUR ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP AND EXPRESS IOWA’S SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL.

IN ADVANCE OF BLUE RIBBON WEEK, THE IOWA STATE CAPITOL BUILDING WILL BE ILLUMINATED IN BLUE IN SUPPORT OF ISRAEL FROM OCTOBER 18TH THROUGH THE EVENING OF OCTOBER 22ND.

FILE PHOTO FROM JUNE 2023