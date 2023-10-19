Mustangs the favorite in 2023-24 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside University totaled 93 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2023-24 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs just edged out Northwestern who was picked second with 92 points. Both squads tallied five first-place votes. Dordt, with 85 points and one first-place vote, was picked third. Jamestown and Concordia round out the top five respectively.

Morningside and Jamestown were co-champions of the regular season last year in the GPAC with a record of 15-5 in conference play. Dordt claimed the tournament title with a win over Jamestown last year. Dordt, Jamestown, Morningside, and Concordia all qualified for the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament in 2022-23.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2023-24 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: