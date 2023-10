MORE BIRD FLU IN SOUTH DAKOTA TURKEY FLOCKS

TWO MORE SOUTH DAKOTA TURKEY FARMS ARE INFECTED WITH A “HIGHLY PATHOGENIC” STRAIN OF BIRD FLU.

THE ANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS COMMERCIAL TURKEY FARMS IN FAULK AND MCPHERSON COUNTIES WERE CONFIRMED TO HAVE BIRD FLU ON TUESDAY.

MORE THAN ONE-HUNDRED-14-THOUSAND BIRDS ARE AFFECTED BETWEEN THE TWO OPERATIONS.

IT COMES TWO WEEKS AFTER BIRD FLU WAS DISCOVERED AT A FLOCK IN JERAULD COUNTY.

THIS EARLIER OUTBREAK MARKED THE FIRST REEMERGENCE OF BIRD FLU WITHIN A U.S. COMMERCIAL POULTRY FLOCK SINCE APRIL 19TH.

SOUTH DAKOTA IS NOW THE SECOND HARDEST-HIT STATE IN THE NATION FOR THE NUMBER OF BIRDS AFFECTED BY HPAI FOLLOWING MINNESOTA.