LITTLE CHANGE IN IOWA JOBLESS RATE

THERE WAS A SLIGHT RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT RATES IN IOWA LAST MONTH.

JESSE DOUGHERTY IS WITH IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT:

HE SAYS THE STATE ALSO SAW A SLIGHT DECREASE IN THE OVERALL LABOR PARTICIPATION RATE;

DOUGHERTY SAYS THERE WAS A REASON FOR THE CHANGE IN THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE:

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REMAINS BELOW THE NATIONAL AVERAGE OF 3.8 PERCENT AND BELOW THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF 3.1 PERCENT AT THIS TIME LAST YEAR.