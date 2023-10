HWY 75 WORK WILL SOON BE COMPLETED

ONE OF THE BIGGEST HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THIS YEAR IS NEARING COMPLETION IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS PROGESS IS CONTINUING ON THE UPGRADE OF U.S. HIGHWAY 75 BETWEEN MERRILL AND HINTON:

75WORK1 OC……. THIS FALL. :26

SCHULTZ SAYS ONE OF THE GOALS IN THE UPGRADE WAS TO MAKE THAT STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 75 SAFER FOR MOTORISTS:

75WORK2 OC…….SOUTH OF HINTON. ;09

SCHULTZ SAYS COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT ON NORTHBOUND US 75 WILL BE IN MID-NOVEMBER.

THERE IS A ONE-MILE PORTION OF THE HIGHWAY THAT WILL STILL NEED ATTENTION IN HINTON.

SCHULTZ SAYS THAT’S A DIFFICULT PORTION OF THE HIGHWAY TO WIDEN.

75WORK3 OC…….THE WEST SIDE. :16

THE DOT’S SIOUX CITY OFFICE IS NOW STUDYING THE BEST CONFIGURATION FOR THAT PORTION OF THE HIGHWAY:

75WORK4 OC……GOTTA GIVE. :14

AS FAR AS WORK ON THE THE SOUTHBOUND LANES BETWEEN MERRILL AND HINTON, SCHULTZ SAYS THEY WON’T BE REPLACED UNTIL 2025.