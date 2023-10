ERNST SPEAKS OUT ON HUMANITARIAN AID FOR GAZA

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE U-S NEEDS TO ENSURE HUMANITARIAN AID FOR GAZA GOES DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE WHO NEED IT AND NOT INTO THE HANDS OF HAMAS TERRORISTS.

HAMAS4 OC….OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS.” :14

ERNST, IN A SPEECH ON THE SENATE FLOOR, TALKED ABOUT HER RECENT TRIP TO THE MIDDLE EAST.

SHE SAYS DURING A MEETING IN JORDAN, THE COUNTRY’S KING EXPRESSED HIS CONCERN THAT IRAN WOULD CAPITALIZE ON THE CHAOS IN GAZA AND ESCALATE THE CONFLICT.

HAMAS5 OC……..IN THE HOMELAND.” :15

ERNST COMPARES HAMAS TO ISIS AND SHE SAYS THEY DESERVE NOTHING LESS THAN DESTRUCTION.

U-S OFFICIALS SAY THEY’VE SO FAR CONFIRMED 31 AMERICANS WERE KILLED IN THIS MONTH’S HAMAS ATTACK IN ISRAEL.

…………………..