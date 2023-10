DRIVER OF S-U-V IN FRIDAY FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE FORD EXPEDITION THAT WAS INVOLVED IN A CRASH LAST FRIDAY NIGHT THAT CLAIMED THE LIVES OF TWO PEOPLE.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF THE FORD EXPEDITION WAS 30-YEAR-OLD WESLEY LOUIS STATEN OF SIOUX CITY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FORD EXPEDITION WAS TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON 6TH STREET AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AND RAN A RED LIGHT, STRIKING A NORTHBOUND FORD FUSION IN THE INTERSECTION OF 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY.

THE OCCUPANTS OF THE FUSION, 51-YEAR-OLD TERRY ALAN FRISBIE OF SIOUX CITY AND 50-YEAR-OLD JUDITH LEE JORDAN OF LE MARS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

STATEN LEFT THE SCENE OF THE CRASH ON FOOT BUT VOLUNTARILY CAME TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ON SATURDAY AND POLICE SAY HAS COOPERATED WITH OFFICERS IN THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT, WHICH REMAINS ONGOING.