Defenders top GPAC 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Dordt University totaled 121 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2023-24 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship. The Defenders tallied 11 of the possible 12 first-place votes. Briar Cliff was picked second with 105 points, while Concordia was picked third with 99 points and one first place-vote. Jamestown and Northwestern round out the top five respectively.

Last year Dordt won the regular season title in the GPAC, going 20-2 in conference play. Briar Cliff won the GPAC tournament title for the first time in school history. Seven teams from the GPAC, Dakota Wesleyan, Concordia, Dordt, Jamestown, Morningside, Briar Cliff and Northwestern all qualified for the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship tournament. Dordt and Briar Cliff each advanced to the round of 16.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2023-24 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: