WORK & DELAYS CONTINUE ON NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

A PROGRESS REPORT AND DISCUSSION ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WAS GIVEN TUESDAY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S MEETING.

SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON, WHO ALSO SERVES ON THE JAIL AUTHORITY BOARD OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, TOLD HIS FELLOW SUPERVISORS THAT PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE ON INSTALLING THE FIRE DAMPANERS IN THE BUILDING,WHICH HAVE CAUSED THE CONSTRUCTION DELAY IN THE PROJECT:

NELSON SAYS HE IS ENCOURAGING A MORE OPEN PUBLIC COMMENT PROCESS ON THE PROJECT:

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE COUNTY RECOUPING MONETARY DAMAGES BECAUSE OF LOST REVENUE FROM THE CONSTRUCTION DELAYS.

THE COUNTY MAY DECIDE TO HIRE AN INDEPENDENT LAWFIRM TO REPRESENT THEM:

NELSON REMINDED THE BOARD THAT THE 38 FIRE DAMPANERS THAT ARE REQUIRED BY STATE CODE WERE NEVER INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT BIDDING, AND THAT IS THE REASON BEHIND THE DELAYS:

SUPERVISOR NELSON SAYS THE PARKING LOTS HAVE BEEN STRIPED AND LANDSCAPING IS CONTINUING ON THE PROJECT.

THE NEW FACILITY STILL MAY NOT BE READY UNTIL NEXT SPRING.

THE L-E-C AUTHORITY AND ATTORNEYS WILL HOLD A CLOSED SESSION AT THE COURTHOUSE ON FRIDAY MORNING AT 9 A.M.

