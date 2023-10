RICKETTS PUSHES FOR INTERNATIONAL ATHLETES IN U.S. TO BE N-I-L ELIGIBLE

NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS HAS INTRODUCED THE NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS FOR INTERNATIONAL COLLEGIATE ATHLETES ACT:

RICKETTS SAYS INTERNATIONAL STUDENT ATHLETES REPRESENT ABOUT 12% OF DIVISION ONE ATHLETES, BUT THEY ARE ON WHATS CALLED AN F-1 VISA, COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS A STUDENT VISA:

THE BILL, THAT WAS CO-INTRODUCED WITH DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL OF CONNECTICUT, CREATES A SUB-CATEGORY WITHIN THE F-1 VISA STATUS.

RICKETTS CALLS THE CURRENT VISA SYSTEM OUTDATED AND SAYS INTERNATIONAL STUDENT-ATHLETES SHOULD BE ABLE TO PURSUE THE SAME OPPORTUNITIES AS THEIR FELLOW ATHLETES, FROM HOSTING SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS TO APPEARING AT EVENTS.