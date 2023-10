IOWA & NEBRASKA WON’T BE PART OF TESTING NEW I-R-S FREE TAX...

IOWA AND NEBRASKA WILL NOT BE AMONG THE FIRST STATES IN THE U.S. WITH ACCESS TO A NEW FREE I-R-S ELECTRONIC TAX-FILING SYSTEM.

THE ONLY MIDWEST STATE TAKING PART IN THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE’S E-FILING SYSTEM TEST EARLY NEXT YEAR IS SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE NEW PROGRAM WILL COMPETE WITH PRIVATE, FOR-PROFIT SERVICES RUN BY COMPANIES LIKE TURBOTAX, TAXACT OR TAXSLAYER.

THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE STATED EARLIER THIS YEAR IT WAS DEVELOPING THE FREE PLATFORM AS A WAY TO SAVE AMERICANS MONEY.