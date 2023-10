EARLY VOTING BEGINS IN IOWA TODAY FOR THE NOVEMBER 7TH CITY AND SCHOOL ELECTION.

VOTERS MAY CAST THEIR BALLOT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NOW THROUGH MONDAY NOVEMBER 6TH BETWEEN 8 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M.

ON ELECTION DAY, NOVEMBER 7TH, VOTERS MUST CAST THEIR BALLOT AT THEIR PRECINCT POLLING PLACE.

THE EARLY BALLOTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED UNTIL ELECTION DAY.

IF YOU WANT TO VOTE BY MAIL TO CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, YOU MUST CONTACT THE WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICE BY MONDAY, OCTOBER 23RD OR REQUEST A BALLOT ONLINE FROM THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE.

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf