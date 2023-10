YANKTON MAN CHARGED FOR ALLEGED THREATS AGAINST BUSINESSES

A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO BURN DOWN A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY MONDAY.

YANKTON POLICE WERE NOTIFIED IN THE NOON HOUR MONDAY ABOUT A THREAT FROM AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE WHO THREATED TO BURN A BUSINESS DOWN AND ALSO MADE MENTION OF A PIPE BOMB.

OFFICERS LEARNED THAT THE SAME MALE HAD MADE A SUSPICIOUS PURCHASE OF MATERIALS THAT CAN BE USED TO MAKE A HOMEMADE EXPLOSIVE DEVICE.

YANKTON POLICE OFFICERS WITH ASSISTANCE FROM THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY 30-YEAR-OLD JARED NICHOLS, WHO WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE OR DEVICE WITH INTENT TO INJURE, INTIMIDATE, OR DESTROY PROPERTY.

NICHOLS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH THREATENING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS OR FAMILY..

YANKTON POLICE ARE THANKING THE CITIZENS FOR MAKING OBSERVATIONS AND ALERTING AUTHORITIES ABOUT THE THREATS.