TRUMP TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY THIS MONTH

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL MAKE A CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY LATER THIS MONTH.

THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL DELIVER REMARKS AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT 3:00PM.

TRUMP CONTINUES TO LEAD THE POLLS FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT.

THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND MAY OBTAIN GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS BY GOING TO TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN WEBSITE.AT DONALD J TRUMP DOT COM.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN AT NOON WITH THE PROGRAM SET TO BEGIN AT 2 P.M. AND TRUMP SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT 3 P.M.

Photo from Trump campaign website