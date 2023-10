SCHOOL KIDS PACK THE TYSON FOR MUSKETEERS MORNING HOCKEY

IT WAS HOCKEY TIME IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY MORNING WHEN THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS TOOK TO THE ICE AT 11 A.M. TO TAKE ON THE SIOUX FALLS STAMPEDE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

SCHOOL BUSES FILLED A BIG PORTION OF THE PARKING LOT AND TEAM PRESIDENT TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS THE ARENA WAS FILLED WITH LOUD LOCAL SCHOOL CHILDREN FROM AROUND THE TRI-STATE AREA:

THE KIDS WERE ALL GIVEN A PAIR OF THUNDERSTICKS WHEN THEY CAME IN TO ADD TO THE NOISE:

MORGAN SAYS THOSE KIDS WILL HOPEFULLY WANT TO COME BACK TO MORE GAMES DURING THE SEASON:

MUSKETEER PLAYERS ALSO VISIT THE SCHOOLS DURING THE SEASON AND SPONSORS HELP PROVIDE THE SCHOOLS WITH FREE TICKETS FOR THE MORNING GAME:

AROUND 4000 SCHOOL CHILDREN ATTENDED THE GAME.

UNFORTUNATELY, SIOUX FALLS BEAT THE MUSKETEERS 6-4.