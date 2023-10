NEEDED RAINS ALSO SLOW HARVEST IN IOWA

RAIN KEPT SOME FARMERS OUT OF THE FIELDS AT A KEY TIME LAST WEEK AS THEY TRIED TO GET THE HARVEST COMPLETED.

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS WITH THE CONTINUED DROUGHT THIS YEAR, THE RAIN CREATED SOME MIXED REACTIONS.

NAIG SAYS THE TIMING OF THE RAIN IS SOMETHING THAT WAS KEY FOR THOSE FARMERS SEEING GOOD YIELDS.

THE LATEST U-S-D-A CROP REPORT SHOWS THE HARVEST MOVED FROM 30 TO 42 PERCENT COMPLETED FOR CORN LAST WEEK, AND FROM 52 TO 74 PERCENT COMPLETED FOR SOYBEANS.

NAIG SAYS THE RAIN LAST WEEK MAY HAVE BEEN A NUISANCE FOR SOME, BUT IT IS IMPORTANT FOR NEXT YEAR.

THE DROP REPORT SHOWED TOPSOIL MOISTURE CONDITION WAS RATED 19 PERCENT VERY SHORT AND 38 PERCENT SHORT LAST WEEK, WITH JUST 40 PERCENT ADEQUATE.

THE SUBSOIL MOISTURE CONDITION WAS RATED 31 PERCENT VERY SHORT, AND 43 PERCENT SHORT, WITH JUST 24 PERCENT ADEQUATE AND TWO PERCENT SURPLUS.

