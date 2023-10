MORE ELECTRIC CAR CHARGERS PLANNED FOR IOWA

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS APPROVED MOVING AHEAD WITH PLANS TO USE FEDERAL MONEY TO INSTALL MORE ELECTRIC CAR CHARGERS ALONG THE INTERSTATE HIGHWAY SYSTEM IN THE STATE.

THE D-O-T’S STUART ANDERSON SAYS THE NEXT STEP IS FOR THE AGENCY TO GET THE APPLICATION FORMS READY:

HE SAYS THEY WILL GET INPUT ON THE APPLICATIONS AND THEN HOPE SEND THEM OUT BY MID-NOVEMBER, AND GET APPLICATIONS BACK BY EARLY NEXT YEAR.

IOWA’S ALLOCATION OF THE FEDERAL FUNDING IS A LITTLE MORE THAN 50 MILLION DOLLARS.

HE SAYS THE COST OF PUTTING IN THE CHARGERS IS EXPECTED TO VARY SIGNIFICANTLY FROM SITE TO SITE, AS THERE ARE VERY SPECIFIC POWER REQUIREMENTS FOR PROPER POWER LEVELS TO CHARGE VEHICLES IN A RELIABLE AND TIMELY MANNER:

ANDERSON SAYS. IT’S NOT KNOWN HOW MANY CHARGERS MAY BE INSTALLED IN THE FIRST ROUND AS THE PRICE CAN VARY QUITE A BIT DEPENDING ON WHAT IS NEEDED TO GET THEM UP AND RUNNING AT EACH SITE.

