Men’s Basketball Team Hosting Comets Madness

The Comets Basketball Team at Western Iowa Tech Community College is hosting Comets Madness on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. (Dr. Robert E. Dunker Student Center, 4647 Stone Ave, Parking lot 3, Entrance 12).

The event will include athlete introductions, autographs, 3-point and slam dunk contest, intersquad scrimmage, player meet and greet, and live DJ. The event is free and open to a public.

“In our inaugural season of playing basketball, it’s really important for us to build a connection to our community,” says Harvis (CoCo) Cofield, Head Coach for the men’s basketball team. “We are excited for people to get to know our athletes and help support the team during the season.”

For more information about the event, contact harvis.cofield@witcc.edu.