TRUMP SAYS HE WILL APPEAL GAG ORDER

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WAS BACK IN IOWA CAMPAIGNING MONDAY AND SAYS THE LIMITED GAG ORDER PLACED AGAINST HIM IN HIS FEDERAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

TRUMP SAID HE PLANS TO APPEAL THE FEDERAL JUDGE’S DECISION AND CLAIMED THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED AGAINST HIM.

THE ORDER ISSUED MONDAY PROHIBITS TRUMP FROM MAKING STATEMENTS PUBLICLY TARGETING SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH AND HIS STAFF, COURT STAFF AND POTENTIAL WITNESSES.

THE FEDERAL JUDGE, HOWEVER, DECIDED AGAINST RESTRICTIONS ON DISPARAGING THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AT LARGE, WHICH PROSECUTORS REQUESTED.

THIS COMES AFTER TRUMP HAS SHARPLY CRITICIZED THE JUDGE AND PROSECUTORS IN THE CASE.

THE CHARGES AGAINST THE FORMER PRESIDENT STEM FROM HIS ALLEGED EFFORTS TO OVERTURN THE 2020 ELECTION.

