TENTATIVE PLEA DEAL REACHED IN CASE OF FORMER KINGSLEY POLICE CHIEF

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY REACHED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR THE FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF KINGSLEY.

THE PLEA AGREEMENT FILED SHOWS JAMES DUNN HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO SIX COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF INTELLIGENCE DATA, WHICH ARE CLASS D FELONIES AND THREE COUNTS OF MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE, WHICH ARE SERIOUS MISDEMEANORS.

DUNN WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH 19 TOTAL COUNTS INCLUDING TWO COUNTS OF STALKING, SEVEN COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF INTELLIGENCE HISTORY DATA, SEVEN COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF CRIMINAL HISTORY DATA, AND THE THREE COUNTS OF MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE.

THE CHARGES RELATED TO DUNN BEING ACCUSED OF STALKING AND MISCONDUCT CHARGES INVOLVING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND, THE WOMAN’S CURRENT BOYFRIEND AND HIS ROOMMATE.

UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PLEA AGREEMENT, DUNN COULD FACE UP TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON AND A FINE FOR EACH OF THE SIX FELONY COUNTS AND ONE YEAR IN PRISON AND A FINE ON EACH OF THE SERIOUS MISDEMEANORS.

THE NEXT COURT HEARING FOR DUNN IS NOVEMBER 3RD.