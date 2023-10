SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ARSON IN MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY STARTING HER HOME ON FIRE SUNDAY IN MORNINGSIDE.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 5:45 P.M. ON SUNDAY:

ARSON4 OC…….2ND DEGREE ARSON. :22

33-YEAR-OLD AMBER WILCOX IS THE SUSPECT IN THE CASE.

GILL SAYS SHE WAS THE ONLY PERSON IN THE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE A BOYFRIEND HAD LIVED THERE AND MOVED OUT EARLIER IN THE DAY.

WILCOX IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND.

THE FIRE CAUSED AN ESTIMATED $40,000 IN DAMAGES TO THE HOME.