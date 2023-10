CITY COUNCIL DELAYS CARBON PIPELINE RESOLUTION VOTE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS POSTPONED VOTING ON A RESOLUTION OPPOSING CARBON PIPELINES IN OR NEAR THE CITY.

THE RESOLUTION CONCERNS PROPOSED PIPELINES FROM SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS AND NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY AND HOW NEAR THEY WILL BE TO SIOUX CITY HOMES AND BUSINESSES.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS ASKED FOR A DELAY TO OBTAIN MORE INFORMATION ON THE ISSUE:

CURRENT PLANS SHOW A PROPOSED PIPELINE WITHIN WOODBURY COUNTY AND WITHIN 2 MILES OF THE CITY LIMITS.

THE PROPOSED RESOLUTION SAYS RESEARCH SHOWS VARIOUS POSSIBLE NEGATIVE OUTCOMES SHOULD THE PIPELINE BE ALLOWED, INCLUDING HEALTH AND SAFETY ISSUES, ADVERSE EFFECTS ON PROPERTY VALUES, AND LOSS OF FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PROPERTIES.

WATTERS HAD ADDITIONAL CONCERNS:

THE CITY COUNCIL DECIDED TO DEFER A VOTE ON THE RESOLUTION UNTIL THEIR NOVEMBER 6TH MEETING.