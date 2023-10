POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIMS OF FRIDAY NIGHT FATAL DOWNTOWN CRASH

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY 51-YEAR-OLD TERRY ALAN FRISBIE OF SIOUX CITY AND 50-YEAR-OLD JUDITH LEE JORDAN OF LE MARS DIED WHEN THE FORD FUSION THEY WERE IN WAS STRUCK BY A FORD EXPEDITION IN THE INTERSECTION OF 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY AROUND 9:10 P.M. FRIDAY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FORD EXPEDITION WAS TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON 6TH AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AND RAN A RED LIGHT.

THE S-U-V THEN STRUCK THE FORD FUSION, WHICH WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON WESLEY PARKWAY.

BOTH VEHICLES LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A TRAFFIC SIGNAL POLE.

FRISBIE AND JORDAN WERE FATALLY INJURED IN THE CRASH.

THE DRIVER OF THE EXPEDITION FLED THE SCENE OF THE CRASH ON FOOT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRASH SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).