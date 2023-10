DESANTIS BACKS JORDAN FOR HOUSE SPEAKER’S POST

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE RON DESANTIS BACKS THE CURRENT NOMINEE TO BE THE NEXT SPEAKER OF THE U-S HOUSE.

SPEAKER2 OC……YOU DO BUSINESS.” :19

DESANTIS SERVED THREE TERMS IN THE U-S HOUSE BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA IN 2018.

HE SAYS AMERICANS DON’T SEE PROGRESS IN CONGRESS ON KEY ISSUES LIKE BORDER SECURITY AND CONTROLLING INFLATION.

SPEAKER3 OC……..THEM PRODUCING RESULTS.” :16

DESANTIS SPOKE WITH RADIO IOWA ON SATURDAY FROM HIS CAMPAIGN BUS.

HE CALLS LAST WEEKEND’S TERRORIST ATTACKS THE GRAVEST CHALLENGE ISRAEL HAS FACED IN MODERN HISTORY AND DESANTIS SAYS NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BE AIRING PERSONAL GRIEVANCES ABOUT ISRAEL’S LEADER:

SPEAKER4 OC………RESULT OF THAT.” :18

DESANTIS, A NAVY VETERAN, EXPRESSED SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL’S WAR AIMS.

SPEAKER5 OC……ON THEIR BORDER.” :29

DESANTIS PREDICTS IN “THE DAYS AND WEEKS AHEAD,” CRITICISM OF ISRAEL FROM THE UNITED NATIONS, OTHER COUNTRIES AND SOME ELEMENTS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL RAMP UP.

ON THURSDAY, DESANTIS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER AUTHORIZING PLANES FROM HIS STATE COULD BE USED TO RESCUE FLORIDA RESIDENTS STRANDED IN ISRAEL.

THE FIRST RESCUE FLIGHT FROM ISRAEL WAS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN FLORIDA SUNDAY MORNING.

RADIO IOWA

