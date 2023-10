ZEBRA MUSSELS INCREASE IN SOUTH DAKOTA WATERS

MORE THAN 40 SOUTH DAKOTA BODIES OF WATER ARE NOW INFESTED WITH INVASIVE ZEBRA MUSSELS.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE STATE’S GAME FISH AND PARKS. BOTH THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AND BIG STONE LAKE RECENTLY BECAME INFESTED WITH ZEBRA MUSSELS.

WHILE CARP AND ZEBRA MUSSELS ARE THE TYPICAL CULPRIT, THERE ARE ACTUALLY 17 DIFFERENT AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES FOUND IN SOUTH DAKOTA WATERS.

TWO WATERWAYS ARE TIED FOR THE MOST INFESTED, THOSE BEING LEWIS AND CLARK LAKE AND THE MISSOURI RIVER — EACH WITH EIGHT INVASIVE SPECIES CONFIRMED.