SUCCESSFUL AUDIT OF CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIALS CONDUCTED AN AUDIT FRIDAY OF TUESDAY’S CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION.

COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS THE AUDIT OF A PRECINCT IS REQUIRED AFTER EACH ELECTION BY STATE LAW:

TWO STAFF MEMBERS FIRST CHECKED THE BALLOTS FROM PRECINCT SEVEN, WHICH WAS SELECTED FOR THE AUDIT BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE, IN A RANDOM DRAWING.

THREE POLL WORKERS THEN COUNTED THE BALLOTS CAST FOR EACH OF THE THREE COUNCIL PRIMARY CANDIDATES.

GILL SAYS THE PROCESS WORKED:

THERE WERE 97 VOTES CORRECTLY CAST FOR A CANDIDATE AND ONE “OVERVOTE”, WHERE SOMEONE VOTED FOR TWO CANDIDATES IN ERROR, SO THAT BALLOT DID NOT COUNT ON ELECTION NIGHT:

ANOTHER PRECINCT TO BE CHOSEN BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE WILL BE AUDITED FOLLOWING THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION IN A FEW WEEKS.