SGT. BLUFF MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS HOLD PEACEFUL WALKOUT

OVER 100 SGT. BLUFF LUTON MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS WALKED OUT OF CLASS IN A PLANNED DEMONSTRATION FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR THEIR FORMER PRINCIPAL.

THE STUDENTS WALKED OUT INTO THE RAIN AT 2PM AND GATHERED ON THE OUTDOOR BASKETBALL COURT TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR BILL MCKELVEY, WHOSE RESIGNATION WAS ACCEPTED A WEEK AND A HALF AGO AFTER HE BROKE UP A FIGHT BETWEEN TWO STUDENTS.

A SMALL GROUP OF AROUND EIGHT PARENTS GATHERED ON A SIDEWALK NEAR THE SCHOOL TO WATCH AS THE STUDENTS CHANTED PEACEFULLY ON THE SCHOOL GROUNDS.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE CHIEF SCOTT PACK WAS ON THE SCENE MONITORING THE WALKOUT WITH ONE OF HIS OFFICERS:

SBLUFF1 OC……… LOOKS LIKE. :20

POLICE AND SCHOOL OFFICIALS WERE MADE AWARE OF THE DEMONSTRATION IN ADVANCE, AND NO ISSUES OCCURRED WHILE IT WAS TAKING PLACE:

SBLUFF2 OC……..THAT HAS QUESTIONS. :23

AT ONE POINT MCKELVEY DROVE BY IN HIS TRUCK AND HONKED AND WAVED TO THE STUDENTS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DID NOT COMMENT AND DAYS EARLIER HAD ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT WHILE IT WOULD LIKE TO SHARE ALL THE FACTS REGARDING THIS MATTER, AND CLEAR UP ANY MISINFORMATION THAT MAY BE CIRCULATING, IT IS BARRED BY LAW FROM DISCUSSING CONFIDENTIAL PERSONNEL AND/OR STUDENT MATTERS.