WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IS AWARE OF SEVERAL PHONE DISRUPTIONS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA, INCLUDING BOTH HOSPITALS AND THEIR CLINICS.

AT THIS TIME, WOODBURY COUNTY 9-1-1 HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY CALL DIFFICULTY AND IS IS AVAILABLE FOR BOTH WIRELESS AND LANDLINE 9-1-1 SERVICES.

THIS IS A MULTI-COUNTY ISSUE THAT HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR THE PAST THREE DAYS.

COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE OUTAGE WITH HEALTHCARE AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS.