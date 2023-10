FALL FEST HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

THE RAIN IS EASING UP JUST IN TIME TO CELEBRATE FALL FEST IN SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THERE IS A LOT GOING ON AT MANY LOCATIONS:

MANY FALL-THEMED EVENTS ARE PLANNED,INCLUDING PUMPKIN DECORATING, HAUNTED HOUSES, LIVE MUSIC, HAYRACK RIDES, GAMES, SCAVENGER HUNTS, TASTY FALL TREATS, HIKES, COSTUME CONTESTS,AND CRAFTS.

SEVERAL ATTRACTIONS ARE FREE OR OFFERING REDUCED ADMISSION ALONG WITH SPECIAL FALL PROGRAMMING. PLUS THERE ARE SEVERAL LOCAL SPORTING EVENTS, A BREWFESTIVAL, AND A LIVE COMEDY SHOW.

FALL FEST IS HELD EACH YEAR DURING THE SECOND WEEKEND OF OCTOBER.